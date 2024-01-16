Flavors Of Greece
Grilled Specialties
Classic Pita Sandwich
- Grilled Pita Sandwich$15.00
Choice of Chicken souvlaki skewer, Chicken Paillard or Pork souvlaki skewer with Tomato, Sweet Onion, Fresh Parsley, Tzatziki
- Grilled Portobello Mushroom Pita Sandwich$15.00
Portobello Mushroom with Tomato, Sweet Onion, Fresh Parsley, Tzatziki
- Mediterranean 'Bifteki' Pita Sandwich$15.00
9 Oz. Greek Ground Beef Burger Medley (Sweet Onion, Tomato, Garlic, Spearmint, Oregano, Parsley Seasoning), Tazatziki
Grilled Specialty Platters
- Souvlaki Platter$18.50
Choice of two Chicken souvlaki skewers, two Pork souvlaki skewers or Chicken paillard , served with 'Horiatki' Greek Peasant Salad, Tzatziki and choice of Mediterranean Rice , Lemon Potatoes or Fries
- Grilled Portobello Mushroom Platter$18.50
Portobello Mushroom, served with 'Horiatki' Greek Peasant Salad, Tzatziki, and choice of Mediterranean Rice, Lemon Potatoes or Fries
- Mediterranean 'Bifteki' Prime Pure Ground Beef Burger Platter$18.50
9 Oz. Greek Ground Beef Burger Medley (Sweet Onion, Tomato, Garlic, Spearmint, Oregano, Parsley Seasoning). Served with 'Horiatki' Greek Peasant Salad, Tzatziki ,and choice of Mediterranean Rice or Lemon Potatoes or Fries
Premium Classics
- American Classic Prime Ground Beef Burger$15.00
9 Oz. Ground Beef Burger Served with Sweet Onion, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce on a Classic Brioche Sesame Bun
- Mediterranean Classic 'Bifteki' Prime Ground Beef Burger$15.00
9 Oz. Greek Ground Beef Burger Medley (Sweet Onion, Tomato, Garlic, Spearmint, Oregano, Parsley Seasoning). Served with Sweet Onion, Tomato, and Romaine Lettuce on a Classic Brioche Bun
- Vegetarian Portobello Mushroom Burger$15.00
Grilled Marinated Portobello Mushroom served with Sweet Onion, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce on a Classic Brioche Bun
Gourmet Fresh Salads
Side Plates
- Mediterranean Rice$7.00
8 Oz. Serving, White rice, vegetarian herb broth medley, Portobello mushroom, yellow pepper, charred Sweet onion
- Lemon Roasted Potatoes$7.00
8 Oz. Serving
- 'Tzatziki' Yogurt Dip$5.00
Strained Greek yogurt, dill, garlic, cucumber, 8 Oz. Serving
- Greek Fries$7.00
- Greek Grilled Whole Pita bread$1.50
Lightly grilled with olive oil
Homecooked Classic Dishes
- Moussaka Individual Bake$18.50
Ground beef cooked in a light tomato sauce with sweet onion, parsley, garlic, oregano with layers of eggplant and potato topped with bechamel
- Vegetarian Moussaka Individual Bake$18.50
Vegetable medley of mushroom and peppers cooked in a light tomato sauce with sweet onion, parsley, garlic, oregano with layers of eggplant and potato topped with bechamel
Homecooked Gourmet Soup
Sweet and Savory
- Spanakopita Vegetarian Spinach Pie [Cheese and Spinach Pie]$7.00
Spinach, feta, scallion herb medley, thin crust phyllo dough wedge
- Sesame Koulouri (Greek Cheese Pie)$6.00
Anthotiro (soft fresh goat and sheep's milk cheese) baked sesame bread ring
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$7.00
Served with honey
- Baklava$5.00
4 pc. Finely chopped honey soaked walnuts wrapped in thin layers of golden crisp phyllo pastry
- Kourabié, Greek Almond Cookie$5.00
2 pc. Gluten Free Soft butter biscuit cookie
Beverages
- Fresh Brew Colombian Blend Coffee$4.00
Unique Coffee Roasters, 12 Fl Oz.
- Cold Brew Colombian Blend Coffee$4.00
Unique Coffee Roasters, 12 Fl Oz.
- Tea$3.00
English Breakfast Black Tea, Green Tea, Chamomile, 12 Fl Oz.
- Spring Water$1.50
Poland Spring, 16.9 Fl Oz.
- Peach Ice Tea$3.00
Snapple, 20 Fl Oz.
- Lemon Ice Tea$3.00
Snapple, 20 Fl Oz.
- Coca-Cola$1.50
Can, 12 Fl. Oz.
- Diet Coca-Cola$1.50
Can, 12 Fl Oz.